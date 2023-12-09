UAE

UAE travellers may soon get free entry visas to Indonesia

The Indonesian Ministry of Tourism has proposed free of cost entry visas for 20 countries, including India, US, UK, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar

By Wam

Published: Sat 9 Dec 2023, 9:38 AM

The Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy has proposed issuing free entry visas to travellers from 20 countries as an effort to push up tourist visits and bring a multiplier effect on the economy, reported state news agency (ANTARA).

"The ministry proposed 20 countries with the highest (number of) foreign tourists, except for those with existing visa exemptions," Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno said in Jakarta on Thursday.

The 20 countries include Australia, China, India, South Korea, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, the Netherlands, Japan, Russia, Taiwan, New Zealand, Italy, Spain, and two Middle Eastern countries whose names were not disclosed.

Uno said that the provision of free entry visas to the 20 countries is expected to increase foreign tourist visits, which will generate a multiplier effect, boosting domestic consumption, attracting investment, and supporting the development of the digital economy.

"We are targeting quality tourists, especially those with longer stays and higher spending in the local economy," he pointed out.

ALSO READ:


