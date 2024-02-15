UAE flights: Flydubai adds 4 new destinations

Photo: Dubai Media Office

Dubai -based carrier Flyduba on Thursday announced the launch of four new services, growing its network in Europe to 43 destinations in 21 countries.

The airline becomes the first UAE national carrier to operate direct flights to EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg from August 2.

The announcement also marks the carrier’s first entry into the Baltic region with direct flights to Riga International Airport in Latvia commencing on October 11 as well as Tallinn Airport in Estonia and Vilnius International Airport in Lithuania from October 12.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: “We are proud to see our network grow bigger than ever with the new route launches. We have created a diverse network of 126 destinations, 60% of which previously had very limited or no connections to Dubai. Our new services to the Baltic region and Basel will enable more people to travel conveniently through Dubai’s aviation hub, whether they are visiting Dubai or connecting conveniently onto the flydubai network or further afield with our codeshare partner Emirates.”

Flights will operate from Terminal 3, Dubai International (DXB). Emirates will codeshare on these routes, offering passengers more options for connections through Dubai’s international aviation hub.

