UAE flights: Airline announces new non-stop service between Paris and Abu Dhabi from October

The carrier noted that during the winter season, it will also be flying to Dubai and other destinations in the Middle East with up to 49 weekly flights

File photo

by Kirstin Bernabe Published: Fri 21 Jul 2023, 1:33 PM

Air France will introduce daily direct flights between Paris and Abu Dhabi later this year, boosting bilateral trade and tourism for the two countries.

From October 29, the French flag carrier will connect the two Capital cities by operating an Airbus A350-900. The flight will have 324 seats, including 34 in business, 24 in premium economy, and 266 in economy classes.

AF638 will leave Paris-Charles de Gaulle at 9.15pm and land in Abu Dhabi at 6.45am the next day. Meanwhile, AF639 will depart from Abu Dhabi at 8.45am and arrive in Paris at 1.15pm.

Bilateral relations between the UAE and France have been growing from strength to strength across different sectors. The UAE is one of France’s key trading partners in the region.

Separately, Air France noted that during the winter season, it will also be flying to Dubai and other destinations in the Middle East including Beirut, Cairo and Tel Aviv, with up to 49 weekly flights.

