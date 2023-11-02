Dubai flights: Passengers to get special stamp on passports from next week

Supplied photo

Travellers who are arriving at Dubai's airports from November 6 to 18 will be getting a special stamp on their passports, it was announced on Thursday.

Sharing on the social media platform X, Dubai Airports revealed the commemorative stamp — which was designed for the Dubai Airshow.

Whether they're flying in via the Dubai International Airport (DXB) or Dubai World Central (DWC), all passengers will be receiving the stamp.

The stamp's release comes as Dubai Airshow gears up for its biggest event on record.

Focusing on the future of the aerospace industry, the 18th edition of Dubai Airshow will showcase the latest innovation, trends, and products range that “are going to redefine aviation and space industries”.

The mega event — which runs from November 13 to 17 at Dubai World Central (DWC) — is bringing together more than 1,400 exhibitors from 95 countries. Among them are 400 first-time exhibitors and over 80 startups across sectors, including commercial aviation, advanced aerial mobility, space, defence and military, business aviation, air traffic management, and emerging technology.

Innovations and trailblazing solutions will be unveiled at the mega event for the aviation and aerospace industry. More than 180 of the most advanced commercial, private and military aircraft will go on display, while 20 country pavilions will feature their most innovative products and technologies.

Visitors to Dubai Airshow will be treated with aerial display from manufacturers that will demonstrate their aircraft abilities to the global aerospace industry.

Space sector

An expanded space pavilion, in partnership with the UAE Space Agency, will also be a key feature at this year’s edition.

It will see first-time and prominent players — including the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), the Technology Innovation Institute (TII), Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) and several others — demonstrate how the collaboration of the space and aviation industries are shaping the future of travel.

Dubai Airshow 2023 will also host a comprehensive conference agenda that will welcome more than 300 international speakers and feature more than 80 hours of insightful content to drive conversations on industry topics such as sustainability, space, advanced aerial mobility, air traffic management, passenger experience, diversity, and much more.

Industry growth

Attendance from regional and international airlines will also reflect the strong growth and transformation being witnessed across the industry.

Earlier this year, Emirates released its 2022-23 Annual Report, announcing its most profitable year ever with a profit of Dh10.6 billion compared with Dh3.9 -billion loss in the previous year.

Etihad Airways also announced a record-breaking core operating profit of US$ 296 million in the first half of 2022, compared to a US$392-million loss during the same period the previous year.

Then, the world’s first premium leisure airline, Beond, announced its launch this year, further reflecting the return of the luxury leisure market.

Tero Taskila, CEO and chairman of Beond, said: “Beond is thrilled to have this opportunity to showcase our beautiful, specially-fitted aircraft at the upcoming Dubai Airshow. Embodied in this aircraft is our vision for a ground-breaking approach to premium leisure travel, and promise of a pioneering flight experience for our guests."

The same growth is being seen across the region. Qatar Airways Group published its annual report for 2022/23 highlighting an extraordinary year with profits reaching US$21 billion, up 45 per cent compared to the previous year.

Saudia Group just recently unveiled its new brand identity, part of its comprehensive strategy to support the advancement of the aviation sector, not only in the Kingdom but in the MENA region as well, to accommodate the growing demand.

