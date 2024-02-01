UAE flights to Germany delayed, cancelled due to strike

Published: Thu 1 Feb 2024, 1:13 PM Last updated: Thu 1 Feb 2024, 2:02 PM

Etihad and Emirates airlines on Thursday said their Germany-bound flights were impacted due to a strike by the transport workers in the European country.

The Dubai-based airline said its flight from Dubai to Hamburg was cancelled on February 1. A flight from Hamburg to Dubai was also delayed and would depart from the German city on February 2. Its EK043 and EK044 flights from Dubai to Frankfurt were also cancelled due to the industrial action by the aviation sector in Germany.

Its flights EK046 and EK048 from Frankfurt to Dubai are delayed and will depart on February 2 at 11.30am and 5.30pm, respectively.

Similarly, the EK058 flight from Düsseldorf to Dubai is delayed and will depart on February 2 at 5pm local time.

“We’re sorry for inconvenience this may cause. Affected customers who have booked with travel agents should contact them for alternative travel arrangements. Customers who have booked directly with Emirates may contact their local office for rebooking options,” Emirates said in an advisory on its website.

A spokesperson of Etihad Airways said flights to and from Munich, Dusseldorf, and EY1 Abu Dhabi to Frankfurt on February 1, 2024, will operate as scheduled.

It advised passengers travelling from Munich and Dusseldorf to Abu Dhabi to use the online check-in and arrive at the airport early on February 1.

“As a result of the industrial action by security staff at German airports, Etihad Airways flight EY2 from Frankfurt to Abu Dhabi on February 1, has been delayed. Etihad apologises for the inconvenience which is outside the airline’s control. Passengers booked on the delayed flight will be assisted with their travel arrangements,” said the spokesperson.

More than 1,100 flights are grounded on Thursday across Germany's biggest airports, due to industrial action by transport workers in order to raise pressure on the government to increase salaries.

Frankfurt airport’s operator Fraport asked passengers not to come to the airport as it was not possible to board flights as security checks remained closed.

The German airport association ADV said 200,000 passengers would be affected by the flight cancellations and delays.

