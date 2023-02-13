Arima Minerals inaugurates 83,000 square feet plant at Hamriyah Free Zone

Dh15 million facility stands apart as one of the rare few outsides of China to master this specialized field; The plant boasts a yearly production capacity of 100,000-120,000 tons of mineral concentrates

Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, director of the Hamriyah Free Zone Authority and other officials at the inauguration of the plant at the Hamriyah Free Zone in Sharjah. — Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 13 Feb 2023, 3:39 PM

The Hamriyah Free Zone in Sharjah continues to soar as a top global destination for premium investments with the latest move by Indian company, Arima Minerals.

Arima Group has opened a cutting-edge plant for the separation of industrial minerals and heavy minerals in the free zone, with an initial investment of Dh15 million. This facility sets a new standard in the region, standing apart as one of the rare few outsides of China to master this specialised field.

The Indian company, a member of a large Indian conglomerate with expertise in diverse industries like dyes, cement, textiles, and mining, has disclosed that its latest addition to the Hamriyah Free Zone sprawls 83,000 square feet.

The plant boasts a yearly production capacity of 100,000-120,000 tonnes of mineral concentrates and employs a dedicated team of 45 skilled workers.

The grand opening of the Indian company's new factory was attended by Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, director of the Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA).

He was welcomed by V Subramanian, managing director of Arima Minerals, and taken on a tour of the facilities.

Al Mazrouei was joined by several officials from HFZA, as he gained insights into the plant's operations, production processes, and the products offered to both local and international clients. He was also introduced to the latest innovations in mineral separation technology, including magnetic, electrical, and gravity separation equipment.

The addition of Arima Minerals to the Hamriyah Free Zone solidifies the HFZA’s position as a prime destination for major international industrial players looking to establish and expand in global markets. Arima Minerals' expertise in producing and manufacturing industrial metals adds to the zone's reputation as a hub for specialized heavy industries.

