Ardian, Mubadala Capital announce $2.1b private equity partnership

Mubadala Capital's private equity strategy focuses on direct investments in North America and Europe in core sectors. - File photo

By WAM Published: Thu 15 Dec 2022, 8:46 PM

Ardian, a world leading private investment house, and Mubadala Capital, the asset management arm of Mubadala Investment Company, on Wednesday announced a new partnership that will see Ardian invest in a portfolio of high-quality private equity assets managed by Mubadala Capital, and in parallel Ardian will make a primary commitment to Mubadala Capital's private equity funds.

Ardian and Mubadala Capital have built a strong relationship since forming a successful initial partnership in 2017, a milestone transaction that established Mubadala Capital as a third-party asset manager and represented the first time a sovereign wealth fund has managed capital on behalf of institutional investors.

As part of this latest transaction, Ardian and Mubadala Capital curated a portfolio of ten limited partnership interests with a leading group of General Partners predominantly in North America and Europe, as well as six high-quality direct investments. All of the assets in the new portfolio were previously held on Mubadala Capital's balance sheet following a successful spin-off from Mubadala Investment Company in 2021.

Mubadala Capital's private equity strategy focuses on direct investments in North America and Europe in core sectors where the team has a strong network and track record, including media, sports and entertainment, consumer and food services, financial services and business services.

"This transaction is the culmination of a highly collaborative and close working relationship with Mubadala Capital over the past five years. They are a well-respected team with an established track record, and this latest transaction is indicative of the importance we place on being a valuable long-term partner," said Mark Benedetti, Member of the Ardian Executive Committee and Co-chair of Ardian US.

Hani Barhoush, Managing Director and CEO Of Mubadala Capital, commented, "We are proud to once again partner with a leading firm such as Ardian, with whom we have now been successfully working with for over five years and value the partnership tremendously. This transaction is a significant vote of confidence in our ability to create value for our investors and partners by executing against our strategy and differentiated approach to the private equity market."

Evercore acted as exclusive financial adviser to Mubadala Capital on this transaction.