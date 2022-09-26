Amana launches app with access to regional, global markets

First platform to offer commission-free trading of local and regional stocks; New amana app offers key features such as fractional trading and personalized news

Muhammad Rasoul, amana’s chief executive officer, said new amana app requires no minimum balance and ensures fair and transparent trading for all. — Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 26 Sep 2022, 5:06 PM

Amana, the leading neo-broker in the Mena region, has launched its end-to-end digital trading app designed to democratise investing whilst offering easy access to thousands of investment assets across the globe. The launch aligns with amana’s mission to give every individual the "right" and opportunity to participate in the financial markets.

The new platform, which offers stocks, commodities, ETFs, currencies, crypto and more, is also the first app in the region to offer its customers easy access to local and regional markets including shares of Emaar, Emirates NBD, Aldar, Saudi Aramco, STC, Fawry, Anghami and other brands from various industry verticals.

Amana charges zero commissions, has no hidden fees and requires no minimum balance. Customers can also enjoy the benefits of fractional trading – buying a fraction of high-priced shares of global companies, such as Tesla, or regional ones, such as IHC.

“Today marks a new chapter in amana’s growth trajectory”, said Muhammad Rasoul, amana’s chief executive officer.

“We are excited to welcome customers to a new era of investing by offering thousands of assets they can trade anytime, anywhere. We are removing barriers, promoting financial literacy and creating equality of opportunities to ensure that everyone can build a relationship with wealth. Our next-generation platform helps users trade in an inclusive, digital environment whilst maintaining security, privacy and reliability.”

To help its customers become better traders and mitigate lack of financial literacy in the region as a barrier to personal investment, amana has also created a dedicated ‘Learn’ section within the app with access to blogs, videos and tutorials to help guide customers of different experience levels through their investment journey.

“The financial ecosystem wasn’t traditionally designed to serve everyone in an equitable manner. In fact, many wishing to trade and invest have often been overlooked, particularly women and younger people. Our new app aims to help everyone pursue their financial ambition and secure a better financial future, no matter who they are. We want to help everyone become better at trading and investing” said Rasoul.

To give Middle East customers a head start in trading, amana is giving away $100 to new users who download the app today. See more details here.

Putting the financial world at the fingertips

amana’s new app is a next-generation trading platform delivering a mobile-first digital experience to empower digital-savvy Millennials and Gen-Z users to strive for financial freedom with confidence. The Gen-Z demographic alone has reached around 1.4 million in the UAE, according to estimates by BPG Max, and amana’s goal is to give them the best digital tools to better manage and grow their wealth.

The launch of amana’s mobile app aligns with its mission to create a new generation of digitally native investors, who want to grow their wealth anytime, anywhere, and co-create their future within a diverse community.

“By delivering a seamless access to the growing financial wealth and investment opportunities in a format customers want, amana’s ambition is to become the trading platform of choice in the region’s digital marketplace and drive a stronger, more sustainable and digital future,” added Rasoul.