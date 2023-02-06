Aldar unveils its new urban collection with Manarat Living

The design led urban collection was created in response to growing demand for aspirational living in prime areas of Abu Dhabi; Exclusive studios, one, and two-bedroom units for buyers of all nationalities available for purchase from February 9, 2023

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 6 Feb 2023, 3:27 PM

Aldar Properties on Monday announced the launch of Manarat Living, a boutique residential development that will bring aspirational living to Abu Dhabi’s cultural district on Saadiyat Island.

Offering customers of all nationalities a unique opportunity to live and invest in one of Aldar’s most sought-after destinations, the development will feature 273 homes located within a stone’s throw of the cultural hotspot Manarat Al Saadiyat, where year-round art exhibitions, workshops, and performances are enjoyed.

The units are available in studio, one-, and two-bedroom layouts, as well as two-bedroom apartments with maid’s rooms.

"All units will have a distinctive design and modern finishes, with buyers having a choice of two colour schemes for their homes. Prices for studios start from Dh634,000, one-beds from Dh1.28 million, two-beds from Dh1.95 million and two-beds plus maid’s room from Dh2.45 million," according to Aldar statement.

Apartments are available for purchase from February 9. Construction of Manarat Living is due to begin in third quarter of 2023, with handovers expected to commence in first quarter of 2026, it added.

Manarat Living is the first development to launch under Aldar’s design led urban collection, the company’s new boutique living concept that will bring a collection of engaging and inclusive communities to prime areas of Abu Dhabi at a more accessible price point.

The community is also within walking distance of many attractions including one of the UAE’s best beaches, the thriving restaurant and social scene at Mamsha Al Saadiyat and Soul Beach, five exceptional museums, the Abrahamic Family House, and one of Abu Dhabi’s premier schools – Cranleigh.

“With our finger on the pulse of Abu Dhabi’s thriving property market, our research has shown growing demand for high-quality, aspirational living spaces at more accessible price points, whilst still being located in highly desirable destinations across the emirate," Rashed Al Omaira, chief Ccommercial officer at Aldar Development, said.

The development expresses its stronger design-led personality with a bold urban aesthetic and modern, lively, and welcoming lobby areas to complement Manarat Living’s community-focused amenities, which are inspired by the art and culture assets that surround the development. Residents at Manarat Living will enjoy an art studio, yoga breakout areas, and a zen garden, as well as bespoke design elements and colour palettes in their apartments.

"With Manarat Living being designed to plug into Abu Dhabi’s culturally rich neighbourhood in a seamless and intuitive way, the first project under this urban collection will bring a new customer segment to the island. This is only the start of this new concept and we look forward to unveiling further developments within the collection soon,” Al Omaira said.

The development has been carefully designed to deliver a more aspirational experience, in line with Aldar’s commitment to customer centricity. Residents will benefit from a wide range of high-quality amenities, including multipurpose rooms, co-working spaces, a rooftop pool, a gym, a vertical running track, and more.

Residents will also be able to indulge in all the island has to offer, including Saadiyat Grove, luxury beach resorts, world famous museums, and top education institutions, such as Berklee School of Music, and Cranleigh school.

The development’s unique location in Abu Dhabi’s Cultural District on Saadiyat Island makes it an attractive proposition for first-time homeowners, as well as expatriate and international investors. It is also a short distance from Abu Dhabi’s major infrastructure projects and lifestyle destinations, including Yas Island, Abu Dhabi City, Al Jubail Island, and Al Reem Island.

As part of Aldar’s commitment to sustainability, Manarat Living will feature a range of sustainable design and building measures, including the use of efficient water fixtures, green building technologies, and sustainable construction materials. The development has been designed to achieve a two-pearl rating, as per the Estidama sustainability rating system.

