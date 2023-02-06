Al Zorah unveils its Seaside Hills Residence project

Al Zorah Development Company reveals exclusive details about its newest beachfront residential project

Seaside Hills Residence comprises three interconnected buildings with a total of 90 residential units that have breathtaking views of the waterfront. — Supplied photos

Al Zorah Development Company, a joint venture between the Government of Ajman and Solidere International, on Monday unveiled its Seaside Hills Residence.

The landmark development is the company’s exclusive new range of picturesque beachside residential units in the Emirate of Ajman.

Nestled within the refined Al Zorah community, Seaside Hills Residence comprises three interconnected buildings with a total of 90 residential units that have breathtaking views of the waterfront.

The units include one, two, and three-bedroom apartments up to 2,550sqft, as well as two luxurious four-bedroom penthouses up to 4,285sqft with designated basement parking and in-house maid’s quarters.

Seaside Hills Residence is located in close proximity to The Oberoi Beach Resort.

The spacious floor plans with uninterrupted panoramic sea views are complemented by fully fitted kitchens and bathrooms and spacious terraces, balconies, private beach access and lush green spaces for quality time outdoors.

“We are pleased to announce our newest beachfront project: Seaside Hills Residence. This neighbourhood was meticulously curated to offer a modern lifestyle without sacrificing access to nature. We took inspiration from the beautiful natural landscape of the area to provide our residents with a truly unique experience,” George Saad, CEO of Al Zorah, said.

Seaside Hills Residence is located in close proximity to The Oberoi Beach Resort, where residents may relax and unwind, and Al Zorah Golf Club, where they can play golf on the renowned 18-hole championship golf course.

The development includes ample walkways allowing pedestrian access to facilities throughout the community, including a children playground, a community pool, an indoor and outdoor state-of-the-art gym, and a business centre.

Residents benefit from around-the-clock surveillance security, secure entrances, and private beach access. The charming neighbourhood is well maintained and landscaped on a regular basis.

“Seaside Hills Residence is our take on truly modern living for the whole family. We are confident that our new project will be the Emirate’s dream residential destination,” Saad concluded.

