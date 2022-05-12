Al Maya to import apples from Jammu and Kashmir

Insights-led customer engagement platform to enhance ME presence to help businesses increase customer loyalty.
Al Maya Group is keen to import apples from Jammu and Kashmir, its group director and partner Kamal Vachani informed Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi during his recent visit to Jammu and Kashmir.
Al Maya Group is also planning to host Kashmir Food Week at select supermarkets of the Group in Dubai, said Vachani.
"The Kashmir Food Week will showcase the rich culture and heritage of Jammu and Kashmir," he added.
Kamal Vachani met Shri Narendra Modi during his recent visit to Jammu and Kashmir as part of a high-level delegation from the UAE.
India ranks seven in world apple production with a share of only three per cent among all fruit crops. Jammu and Kashmir boasts of around 80 per cent share of total apple produced in the country.
Al Maya Group, the UAE-based business conglomerate, has more than 50 supermarkets in the GCC countries in addition to other businesses.
— business@khaleejtimes.com
