Air Canada to launch new Vancouver-Dubai Service

By WAM Published: Fri 14 Apr 2023, 12:45 PM

Air Canada has announced the strategic expansion of its international network with the addition of new, non-stop flights from its hub at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) to Dubai.

The new route will operate four times weekly beginning October 28, onboard Air Canada's flagship Dreamliner fleet, according to an Air Canada press release.

The carrier's new Vancouver-Dubai flights will complement Air Canada's daily service between Toronto and Dubai, broadening its presence in fast-growing international markets.

"We are extremely pleased to add the only non-stop service linking Vancouver and Dubai. Dubai is one of the top destinations worldwide renowned for its extraordinary landmarks, rich culture and entertainment. Vancouver is a top cosmopolitan destination, and this new route offers additional ease to global visitors looking to experience British Columbia's spectacular natural beauty, range of outdoor activities and exciting adventures," said Mark Galardo, senior vice-president, network planning and revenue management at Air Canada.

Galardo added: "In cooperation with our codeshare and frequent flyer partner Emirates, our Vancouver-Dubai flights will connect to a multitude of destinations across the Middle East, Indian subcontinent and East Africa in Dubai, providing customers with choice and convenience while travelling for business or visiting friends and family."

Jean-Philippe Linteau, Consul General of Canada in Dubai, said: "I am thrilled to see direct flights connecting Dubai to Vancouver for the first time. Vancouver is the gateway to Canada's Pacific Coast, a region that offers a wealth of tourism attractions and features world class education institutions. This new link will elevate the Canada-UAE relationship and enable more trade and investment between our two countries."

Rob Fleming, British Columbia Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, said: "Adding this new transportation link from Dubai will allow visitors to more easily and efficiently experience all British Columbia has to offer. From the vibrancy of our globally recognised cities to the splendour of Super Natural British Columbia, Air Canada's new service brings added global connections, that will directly benefit people throughout our province."

Walt Judas, President and CEO, Tourism Industry Association of British Columbia, commented: "With this new route, British Columbia will be connected to a significant market that can only benefit the province's visitor economy considering the UAE ranks fifth in the world in terms of outbound expenditures on travel and tourism according to the UNWTO."

The Vancouver and Dubai flights will be operated with Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft featuring three cabins of service for customers to choose from, including signature class with lie-flat seats, premium economy and economy class. Seats are available for sale now at aircanada.com, via the Air Canada App, Air Canada's contact centres, and travel agents.

Flights have also been built to conveniently connect to and from destinations in Alberta, BC and the western USA via Air Canada's hub at YVR.