Air Arabia resumes direct flights to Saudi Arabia
All passengers travelling to Saudi are required to download 'Tawakkalna' mobile application before departure and upload their vaccination status.
Air Arabia will resume direct flights between Sharjah and Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam in Saudi Arabia from September 14.
Customers can now book their direct flights between Sharjah and Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.
All passengers travelling to the kingdom are required to download 'Tawakkalna' mobile application before departure and upload their vaccination status. Passengers are also urged to check the travel update at Air Arabia’s website before departure.
Ensuring the highest standards of safety at every step of the journey by following all health and safety protocols, Air Arabia has also added free Covid-19 insurance coverage. The insurance is automatically included as part of the booking and no additional documents are required from passengers. — business@khaleejtimes.com
-
Business
Chartered accountant granted Golden Visa
The new Golden Visa holder is a licensed auditor by the UAE’s... READ MORE
-
Business
Air Arabia resumes direct flights to Saudi Arabia
All passengers travelling to Saudi are required to download... READ MORE
-
Business
MDC Business Management Services enters...
MDC Business Management Services (MDC BMS), a Mubadala Group company, ... READ MORE
-
Corporate
Amanat launches its social infrastructure...
The transaction marks Amanat’s first investment in healthcare... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
KT explains: What is hybrid immunity against...
Doctors say the UAE may be witnessing this phenomenon, given the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports lowest daily Covid-19 cases in over a ...
The country also did not record any deaths on Sunday — the... READ MORE
-
News
Sharjah: Parents can track school buses on new...
School bus supervisors can also use the app to record students'... READ MORE
-
Europe
Watch: Dog interrupts cricket match, wins...
The incident provided moments of welcome hilarity for commentators... READ MORE
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Free bus ride for visitors from 9 locations
11 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE eases rules for returning residents
11 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports lowest daily Covid-19 cases in over a year
12 September 2021
News
UAE: Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defense rescue man who fell from Jebel Jais