Air Arabia resumes direct flights to Saudi Arabia

All passengers travelling to Saudi are required to download 'Tawakkalna' mobile application before departure and upload their vaccination status.

Air Arabia will resume direct flights between Sharjah and Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam in Saudi Arabia from September 14.

Customers can now book their direct flights between Sharjah and Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.

Passengers are also urged to check the travel update at Air Arabia's website before departure.

Ensuring the highest standards of safety at every step of the journey by following all health and safety protocols, Air Arabia has also added free Covid-19 insurance coverage. The insurance is automatically included as part of the booking and no additional documents are required from passengers. — business@khaleejtimes.com