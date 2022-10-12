Adnic, Jafza to provide exclusive medical and property insurance

Ahmad Idris, chief executive officer of Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company, and Ahmad Al Haddad, chief operating officer, Parks and Zones, DP World UAE, signing the agreement. — Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 12 Oct 2022, 4:37 PM

Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (Adnic), one of the leading regional multi-line insurance providers for corporates and individuals, signed an agreement with Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) to provide medical and property insurance at exclusive rates for the free zone community’s employees and customers.

Under the agreement, Adnic will provide pre-underwritten insurance products for health and office insurance with exclusive pricing.

Ahmad Idris, chief executive officer of Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company, and Ahmad Al Haddad, chief operating officer, Parks and Zones, DP World UAE, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Home to over 9,000 companies, including 100+ global Fortune 500 companies, the free zone is a world-renowned hub for global trade. With this partnership, Adnic continues its efforts to support businesses in the region with innovative insurance solutions.

Ahmad Al Haddad said DP World is committed to providing a fair and safe work environment to those who contribute so much to the nation’s economy.

"This partnership with ADNIC ensures we give our customers, and their workforce, access to some of the country’s best health insurance policies and top-notch healthcare facilities,” he said.

Through this partnership, the Jafza community will benefit from hassle-free online enrolment for health insurance policies without the need to submit individual application forms or medical history records. Other services will include access to wellness programmes and a clinic set up in the free zone that will allow users to get consultations virtually.

Ahmad Idris said providing businesses in one of the world’s largest free zones with exceptional benefits is a milestone for us as one of the most trusted insurers in the UAE.

"Our offerings of exclusive health and office insurance plans will enrich the free zone’s seamless services and help its ever-growing global list of businesses. We look forward to serving as a key touch point for the wellbeing of employees and their families, as well as the safety of offices,” he said.

For property insurance, Adnic will provide exclusive pricing on coverage for office contents, third-party liability and workers compensation.

— business@khaleejtimes.com