Abu Dhabi’s Taqa to issue dual-tranche bond

Five-year tranche expected to be $500 million in size

Proceeds from Taqa's five-year tranche will be used for general corporate purposes. - KT file
Proceeds from Taqa's five-year tranche will be used for general corporate purposes. - KT file

By Reuters

Published: Mon 17 Apr 2023, 4:31 PM

Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (Taqa), plans to price a $1.5 billion two-tranche bond on Monday, amid strong demand, a bank document showed.

Guidance for the long five-year tranche, expected to be $500 million in size, was tightened to 90 basis points over Treasuries from earlier indications of 120 bps as order books reached over $5.5 billion.

A 10-year green bond issue is expected to be $1 billion in size with price guidance at 120 basis points over Treasuries, 25 bps tighter than initially indicated, with over $6.1 billion in orders.

Taqa, an integrated utility company majority-owned by the Abu Dhabi government, mandated banks last week for the senior, unsecured bond issue following an earlier launch of its green finance framework.

Proceeds from the five-year tranche will be used for general corporate purposes while the 10-year green bond will be used to finance projects as set out in the framework.

BNP Paribas, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, ICBC, IMI-Intesa Sanpaolo, Scotiabank, SMBC Nikko and Standard Chartered Bank are mandated bookrunners and lead managers.

First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, and Standard Chartered Bank are joint green structuring advisers.


