Abu Dhabi's G42, Mubadala combine healthcare assets

M42 will be led by Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, group chief executive officer and managing director. - WAM

By Reuters, WAM Published: Mon 17 Apr 2023, 1:51 PM

G42 and Mubadala Investment Company have combined their healthcare assets into a new company named M42, they said in a joint statement on Monday.

G42, an Abu Dhabi-based AI technology holding group, and Mubadala Investment Company today announced the launch of M42, a first-of-its-kind, tech-enabled, integrated healthcare company created through the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health.

M42 combines G42 Healthcare's medical and data-centric technologies with Mubadala Health's patient services and state-of-the-art facilities to provide the highest level of personalised, precise, and preventative care.

Led by Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, group chief executive officer and managing director of M42, will look at opportunities for global expansion and partnerships with pharmaceutical, healthcare, and healthtech leaders to bring high-quality care to communities around the world.

Al Nowais said: "As we launch M42, we are excited to impactfully disrupt the global healthcare industry. Our vision is to transform lives through innovation by providing personalised, and precise patient care. We are confident that through our operating companies, M42 will create a future in which dedicated healthcare professionals are empowered by the latest technology to optimise patient outcomes. M42 also represents a platform for us to target international expansion and partner with global peers to solve the world's most pressing healthcare challenges."

M42 owns a wide portfolio of assets that includes Amana Healthcare, Biogenix Labs, Danat Al Emarat, HealthPoint Hospital, the HealthPlus network of speciality centres, Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Insights Research Organisation & Solutions (IROS), Omics Centre of Excellence and The National Reference Laboratory, among others.

In October 2022, G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health announced that they had joined forces to create a new, integrated healthcare technology powerhouse.