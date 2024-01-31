Abu Dhabi Ports continues global expansion in Asia, Africa, and Middle East in 2024

Khalifa Port currently has two container terminals and a dedicated roll-on/roll-off cargo terminal. — File photo

Khalifa Port, part of Abu Dhabi Ports Group, is poised to reach a capacity of 11 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) by the year-end, a senior official said.

Saif Al Mazrouei, CEO of the Ports sector at Abu Dhabi Ports Group, has reiterated the Group's unwavering commitment to expansion and acquisition in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East throughout 2024.

Al Mazrouei shared details about several imminent investment projects set to be unveiled this year. He emphasised that the global expansion of the Group is intricately linked to the progressive development of the Ports sector, including ongoing infrastructure enhancements at Khalifa Port, poised to reach a capacity of 11 million TEUs by year-end. Currently, the ports sector currently manages a vast network of over 30 ports worldwide.

Al Mazrouei elaborated on the Group's ambitious global expansion goals, highlighting continued international acquisitions through companies like Nawah Port Services, a key contributor to their international business growth.

He cited the recent 50-year concession agreement with Karachi Port Trust for container terminal development and a 30-year agreement for Safaga port operations in Egypt as prime examples. He further indicated significant investments in Jordan, underlining the robust economic and investment ties between the UAE and Egypt.

Highlighting the strategic location and skilled workforce in Egypt, Al Mazrouei pointed out further planned investments in the transportation sector, specifically in new Egyptian ports, solidifying Abu Dhabi Ports Group's position as the leading investor in this vital sector.

Al Mazrouei noted Khalifa Port's remarkable rise, securing the third rank globally for container handling speed in 2023. Serving 25 major shipping lines and directly connecting with over 70 international ports, the port boasts two container terminals and a dedicated roll-on/roll-off cargo terminal. Notably, its seamless integration with Khalifa Economic Zone Abu Dhabi (Kizad) and multifaceted connectivity channels, including the Union Railway, offer unparalleled access to international markets.

As a testament to the Group's dedication to shaping the future of the global transportation and logistics industry, Abu Dhabi hosted the 20th edition of the Middle East Transport and Logistics Exhibition and Conference in 2024. This impactful three-day event brought together over 30 renowned international speakers and experts, along with more than 300 top procurement executives and decision-makers from across the GCC, leading shipping companies, and vital industry players. The event provided a crucial platform for insightful discussions and collaboration, paving the way for a thriving future in the global transportation and logistics landscape.