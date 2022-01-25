Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank appoints new head of private banking

Dr Amer Alameri. — Supplied Photo

Published: Tue 25 Jan 2022, 1:52 AM

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution, today announced the appointment of Dr Amer Alameri as the bank’s new Head of Private Banking. The announcement is in line with ADIB’s commitment to strengthen its leadership team and develop its Emirati workforce.

Dr Amer brings over 20 years of experience in the banking industry, primarily in wealth management and business development. He joins ADIB from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) where he was the Director of Financial Affairs. In addition to his recent work with MOFA, he has extensive experience working in major banks such as Dubai Islamic Bank, Dubai Bank, and Ajman Bank.

Throughout his career, he has played an important role in identifying trendsetter ideas by researching industry and related events, publications, announcements, in addition to tracking individual contributors and their accomplishments. He was responsible for screening potential deals by analyzing market strategies, evaluating options, resolving internal priorities and recommending equity investments.

Nasser Al Awadhi, Group Chief Executive Officer at ADIB, said: “I believe that our customers look to us to provide a custom-tailored experience that not only yields financial benefits, but is also in line with their values. To this end, ADIB’s Private Bank plays a strategic part in developing our wealth management services. I am greatly looking forward to seeing ADIB’s new Emirati talent build upon ADIB’s previous successes and improve our customers’ experience even further.”

Raised in Abu Dhabi, he gained his PhD in Economic & Financial Crisis from Universite de Casablanca after graduating with a master’s degree in Diplomatic Studies from the University of Westminster. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in Business Management Studies from the International School of Management at London School, UK.

The recruitment, development and promotion of local talent in the UAE has been at the core of ADIB’s human resources strategy. ADIB also runs distinct training programs dedicated to supporting UAE nationals within the bank. As a result, the bank has one of the highest Emiratization ratios in the country with approximately 40 per cent of its workforce made up of UAE nationals. — business@khaleejtimes.com