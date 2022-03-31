Pursuit of Perfection

The UAE's Integrated Brand Promotion Agency Vibrand 360 is committed to realising the dreams of its clients through its stellar creative services. In conversation with CEO Abdul Shafeek

Abdul Shafeek, CEO, Vibrand 360

By Muhammad Ali Bandial Published: Thu 31 Mar 2022, 2:29 PM

Tell us about your background and your professional journey.

My creative journey started from childhood by assisting students in their academic projects. That marked the start of my creative installation. Soon after completing a BFA in Applied Art, I gained experience as an Art Director in a few creative agencies in Kerala, then moved to Dubai to explore the glitzy creative market of Dubai.

What are the services Vibrand 360 provides?

We provide creative services with an infusion of strategies. Being an award-winning creative agency in Dubai, we offer 360-degree solutions. We are known for an exceptional conceptual-based approach in all our services. A few of our services are corporate identity, package design, event activations, digital marketing solutions, website development, radio spots, TVCs, and anything that requires creativity. Having a creative and artistic background gives me the edge over my contemporaries in the industry, as I bring to the client's table the best of both worlds as far as creative strategies are concerned.

What were the challenges you faced and how did you overcome those?

I believe in the magic of creativity. Whatever the situation is, creative businesses bounce back with full power. For me, every day is the right day to do creative business. We revived our strategies in compliance with recent digital inclination marketing. Not just that, we are also guiding our clients towards shifting their services towards a digital platform and are with them every step of the way.

What is the competitive edge you have?

We are known for thinking up beyond the box designs and a few of our brochures have been the talk of the town. Our concept-driven approach makes us stand out from the herd and makes our creative results remain time-tested. Our unique concepts, style, and knack for three-dimensional models in social media marketing, print advertising, digital marketing, and publishing set us apart and break the clutter. Our digital services stand apart from our major competitors by providing unique and real-time results. Search engine optimisation, paid ads, digital creatives have always made us stand out from the rest of the competition in recent years.

Can you name some of your milestones and achievements?

Sure, some of the awards and recognitions that we are most proud of are:

•Gold winner, Young creatives, Dubai Lynx Awards, 2008. Competing against the big-league-creative agencies in the UAE, the 24-hour long competition had a wonderful end and marked a major milestone in our agency life.

•Princess Haya Award for an outstanding marketing campaign for the ‘Anything is Possible’ campaign

•Limelight Award for Baby Shop’s Child Safety campaign

•Best Creative Award (Master Vision International Excellency Award 2019) held in Dubai

• Best Outstanding Creative Award From QIC

However, I would like to add that for me the biggest and most important award is my client’s satisfaction and their success that follows our campaigns and branding projects for them. Nothing can be more rewarding than seeing those that you have worked so hard for appreciate your work and acknowledge your efforts.

What are your future plans and where do you see Vibrand 360 over the next few years?

I have a four-step route mapped out and we have already passed the first two, established Vibrand 360 as one of the leading creative labs, set up our production unit with the latest skill-set and technologies in the industry, expand our expertise, and spread our wings globally and be a one-kind global ‘Branding Boutique’ that exclusively creates stunning brand Identities for businesses from small to big. Just two more steps to achieving this vision that we have been working so hard towards.