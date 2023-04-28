Experience Vivid Living with Xiaomi

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 12 Series launch makes a strong impression as the company expands plans for the UAE and the surrounding region

Published: Fri 28 Apr 2023, 12:04 PM Last updated: Fri 28 Apr 2023, 12:07 PM

Redmi Note 12 Series GCC Launch

Ronnie Wang, General Manager, Xiaomi Middle East

Xiaomi made an exciting announcement about the release of the highly anticipated Redmi Note 12 Series in the GCC. The launch event, held at the W Hotel in Dubai on April 6 was a testament to Xiaomi's commitment to introducing innovative products to the region. Tech editors, content creators, authorised dealers, and media attended the event to witness the unveiling of the new smartphones, which attracted more than 250 attendees from across the GCC. The Redmi Note 12 Series features five exciting devices, including the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G, Redmi Note 12S, and Redmi Note 12, with prices starting at Dh699.

During the event, Ronnie Wang, General Manager at Xiaomi Middle East, announced that Xiaomi had secured second position in the Middle East's mobile market for 2022. Additionally, Xiaomi made significant progress by climbing up 72 positions in the Fortune Global 500 rankings in 2022 and now holds the 266th position. Xiaomi has advanced more than 200 positions in just four years, making it the fastest-growing Chinese technology company.

Redmi Note smartphones are typically aimed at budget-conscious consumers seeking a smartphone with good features and performance at a reasonable price. The devices generally appeal to tech-savvy younger consumers who use smartphones extensively for social media, streaming content, and gaming. The series also attracts consumers who prioritise long battery life, large screen sizes, and high-quality cameras. The technology company also unveiled its new Redmi Redmi Watch 3. The sleek and stylish smartwatch boasts a bright and clear display, various sports and health functions, and accurate multi-system GPS connectivity.

The Mid-Range King is Back

The Redmi Note 12 Series exceeds expectations in their price segment. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G feature powerful triple camera systems, offering a flagship-level photography experience. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G boasts a 200MP main camera with OIS, while Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G has a large IMX766 sensor with OIS, ultra-wide, and macro cameras, complete with AI software algorithms for elevated image processing speeds.

Both smartphones feature 120Hz Flow AMOLED displays with Dolby Vision® and Dolby Atmos® support, and flexible P-OLED materials for slimmer bezels, offering an immersive visual experience. They come with fast charging capabilities and a 5,000mAh battery for extended daily usage. The MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset ensures smooth and reliable 5G performance.

The Redmi Note 12 offers impressive performance and entertainment experience, with a 120Hz AMOLED display powered by the latest Snapdragon processors for smooth multitasking with enhanced power efficiency. It also features 33W fast charging and a 5,000mAh long-lasting battery, and a solid AI triple camera with night mode and various fun features and filters, bringing flagship-level camera power to budget-friendly prices.

Xiaomi Flagship Store Opening

Xiaomi recently inaugurated its biggest flagship store in the UAE at the prestigious Dubai Mall. The much-awaited store opening took place on April 26 at an exciting event attended by technology enthusiasts and Xiaomi fans across the country. The new store launch is a testament to the company's commitment to expanding its presence in the Middle East. It is a significant milestone for Xiaomi in bringing its innovative products closer to customers in the region. Spanning across 6,567 sq ft, the new store at Dubai Mall is the brand’s biggest flagship store in the Middle East and one of Xiaomi’s biggest in the world.

Among the products displayed were smartphones, laptops, smart devices, and home appliances. The store's design aligns with Xiaomi's global branding standards, creating an immersive and interactive environment. Customers can test Xiaomi's latest products, explore their features and capabilities, and learn about the current technology trends.

An Overview of 2023's first half

In addition to the Redmi Note 12 Series launch and the flagship store opening, Xiaomi also unveiled its latest flagship smartphone series, the Xiaomi 13 Series, at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona in early 2023. The dual flagship models, Xiaomi 13 PRO and Xiaomi 13 were co-engineered with Leica, a renowned optics company. They offer professional optical lenses, advanced computational capabilities, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and Xiaomi's Surge battery management system. Xiaomi 13 Series provides an entirely new smartphone photography experience for international users. Renowned photographer Steve McCurry expressed his enthusiasm for the Xiaomi 13 Series, describing it as a ‘real game changer’. The Xiaomi 13 launch also featured the introduction of the Xiaomi 13 Lite, which offers outstanding portrait imaging and extended photography options.

Xiaomi showcased its latest innovations at MWC, including the revolutionary CyberDog and CyberOne. CyberOne is a cutting-edge humanoid robot that can perceive 3D space and recognise individuals, gestures, and expressions. On the other hand, CyberDog uses computer vision to identify faces and voices, and its movement is controlled by 11 high-precision sensors. Alongside these groundbreaking developments, Xiaomi also presented its highly anticipated Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra, which exemplifies the company's commitment to providing practical AIoT solutions for everyday use. This scooter is designed with advanced safety features, such as front and rear LED lights, a dual braking system, and shock-absorbing tires, ensuring a smooth and secure ride for users.