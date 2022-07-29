Customise Your Space

Rohit Vig, Vice President, StayWell Holdings on the concept behind Park Proxi and the need for it

Published: Fri 29 Jul 2022, 9:00 AM

The hospitality sector follows a very set pattern where hotels are confined within a set boundary, not giving them a chance to exhibit their local flavour and feel to the hotel.

Not anymore. The debut of Park Proxi, a novel hotel is set to be a gamechanger as it offers flexibility to hoteliers, something StayWell Holdings is thrilled to announce.

By purposefully reducing the brand mandates that typically go along with a hotel design, Park Proxi will enable hotel owners to jointly construct and customise the hotel of their dreams. This method makes room for genuine collaborations, and Park Proxi gives owners the chance to design a hotel that reflects both their personal and cultural preferences, from the decor of the rooms, to the flexible zones, to the hotel brand.

The goal of the Park Proxi rollout is to assist hoteliers in creating their ideal hotel for their location, leveraging their local knowledge and ensuring that the property provides every guest with the best that each neighbourhood has to offer. Park Proxi will become a global village of unique hotels that are bound together by a shared love of diversity, travel, and adventure.

Each offering comes with an ‘Eatertainment Zone’ , which features a dining and entertainment area that is integrated into each Park Proxi Hotel and provides both visitors and locals with a multi-sensory destination. Every elevator lobby contains a QR discovery code that gives visitors quick access to information about things to do, see, and eat inside the hotel grounds. Also included are customised insider maps that point out and provide instructions to everything that residents consider to be wonderful about the neighbourhood.

One thing that will be a constant at each Park Proxi will be a signature #ProxiWall in each hotel; a dynamic digital feature wall that showcases imagery and video of the local area that has been captured by locals, guests, and team members.

Benefit Hoteliers in the GCC

Based on the premise that no one knows a neighbourhood like a local, the Park Proxi hotel brand aims to collaborate with local businesses to create a true neighbourhood network that guests can access through partnerships and recommendations. Integrating into the community and amplifying the businesses around each hotel will be core values of the brand.

The Park Proxi hotel's key features include the freedom for owners to collaborate on the design of their own hotel, resulting in a network of distinctive and memorable hotels, each with its own personality and a recognisable #ProxiWall, a dynamic digital feature wall at each hotel that displays photos and videos of the neighbourhood that locals, visitors, and staff members have taken.

Collaboration With The UAE’s Hospitality Brands

Speaking about the brand, Rohit Vig, Vice President at StayWell Holdings, said: “We are part of one of the largest hotel management groups in Asia Pacific. StayWell Holdings and its parent company Prince Hotels Inc., offers a diverse portfolio of properties across a combined network of 129 open and operating hotels worldwide. Our brand offerings include The Prince Akatoki, The Prince, Grand Prince Hotel, Policy, Park Regis, Prince Hotel, Leisure Inn Plus, Prince Smart Inn, and Leisure Inn. Each brand offers guests quality experiences, ranging from luxury to lifestyle through to mid-scale.”

“Under the Park Proxi brand, we promote local communities and manufactures. We are excited to work with domestic hospitality players that provide amenities, fresh local produces and operating equipment’s/supplies to further build relationships and promote local businesses,” he added. With a strong and positive growth outlook in the region, Vig said that the brand’s approach is to increase our domestic presence with local opportunities, and accelerate our presence in the Middle East by reviewing various opportunities.

“Globally, our expansion strategy is on target and we are working towards having 250 hotels in the next 10 years,” said Vig.

Achieving Customer Centricity

Vig said that the unique offering of the Park Proxi brand with StayWell’s unmatched service standards will prove a great success with travellers looking for personalised service standards and a brand-new product. He further added that Park Proxi sets the standard in guest experience with an impressive line-up of hotels. “The brand element link ‘Proxi Picks’, based on guest feedback via a fun visual survey, Proxi Picks will make local recommendations for each traveller,” concluded Vig.

— ali@khaleejtimes.com