Building Powerful Synergies

Rishard Fallil, Head of QMS at FCB; Fazeen Musaffer, Country Manager for FCB in Sri Lanka; Sanka Ranawaka, General Manager, Business Development OREL IT and Diana Croos, Manager, Business Development OREL IT

The two companies ink MoU that promises to revolutionise the IT landscape

Published: Mon 27 Feb 2023, 12:52 PM Last updated: Mon 27 Feb 2023, 12:57 PM

FINWIN Commercial Brokers (FCB), a subsidiary of the Finwin Group, and OREL IT, the sister company of OREL Corporation, are two Sri Lankan-born companies that have earned global recognition through their rapid successes, both in Sri Lanka and internationally. FCB, led by the Finwin Group Chairman, Faroon Hamim, provides multiple business solutions to companies especially finance, IT, and general trading industries, whilst OREL IT, a highly sought-after multi-vertical tech-giant, guided under the visionary leadership of Dr. Upendra Pieris.

The MoU signed between the two companies marks the beginning of a new comraderie in the business world as FCB becomes the digital transformation partner for OREL IT in the UAE. Through this partnership, both organisations aim to expand their reach and provide solutions to more and more businesses and eventually become household names in the digital and IT industry in the UAE. “The UAE is a global business hub, and a land of opportunities with unlimited room to grow, especially in this era of digitalisation and ever-changing tech. We’re thrilled to be a part of a company that has an impeccable portfolio that also revolutionised the IT landscape in our homeland, Sri Lanka. As their digital transformation partner in the UAE, FCB looks forward to bridging the gaps and connecting some of the biggest projects in the UAE with the right OREL IT solution making win-win situations out of every outcome. That’s exactly what Finwin stands for,” said Hamim.

OREL IT offers a wide-ranging set of IT-based solutions to a global client nexus spanning across diverse industries, through its five operational business pillars, namely OREL BPM, OREL Labs, OREL Studio, OREL Cloud, and OREL Academy. As each of these services are offered through the framework of a singular yet comprehensive business structure, OREL IT has been able to realise powerful synergies in crafting unique integrated solutions to successfully address any challenge conceivable.

"I hold in high regard the fact that partnerships are what make the best businesses and in this latest chapter of our partnership saga, we are embarking on a sincere journey with esteemed Finwin Commercial Brokers (FCB). As its end result, this new partnership promises to bring about a high quality, yet affordable solutions to our clients, and it is what makes me even more delighted about this collaboration," said Dr.Pieris.

The partnership between Finwin Commercial Brokers (FCB) and OREL IT has the potential to bring a range of benefits to both organisations, as well as to businesses across the UAE. By combining their expertise and resources, FCB and OREL IT can create powerful synergies that can help businesses to leverage the latest technology and digital solutions to drive growth and success.

For FCB, this partnership offers an opportunity to expand its reach and offer a wider range of services to clients in the UAE. As a digital transformation partner for OREL IT, FCB can leverage OREL IT's expertise in IT-based solutions to provide a more comprehensive suite of services to clients. This can help to position FCB as a leading provider of digital solutions in the UAE, and to increase its market share in key industries such as finance, IT, and general trading.

At the same time, OREL IT can benefit from FCB's deep industry knowledge and experience in the UAE market. With FCB as its partner, OREL IT can gain greater access to potential clients in the UAE and work with FCB to develop customised solutions that meet the specific needs of businesses in the region. This can help to increase OREL IT's brand visibility and reputation in the UAE, and to position the company as a leading provider of IT-based solutions across a range of industries. In addition to these benefits, the partnership between FCB and OREL IT can also drive growth and success for businesses across the UAE. By combining their expertise and resources, FCB and OREL IT can help businesses to leverage the latest digital solutions and technologies to drive growth, streamline operations, and increase efficiency. This can help businesses to stay competitive in an increasingly digital and technology-driven marketplace, and to position themselves for success in the long term.

Overall, this partnership will benefit both OREL IT and FCB, immensely helping both organisations expand their businesses in the MENA region and more. By combining their expertise and resources, FCB and OREL IT can create a powerful platform for growth and success for businesses across the UAE. Whether it's through customised digital solutions, strategic consulting services, or other IT-based offerings, the partnership between FCB and OREL IT can help businesses to achieve their goals and unlock their full potential.