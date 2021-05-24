Educating graduate students for a digital-driven future

Apply for Zayed University's graduate programmes offered by the College of Technological Innovation to stay up-to-date with the needs of the job market of tomorrow

The UAE is a dynamic country driven to become one of the top-ranking nations in the world. One of the pillars that will aid this vision is the development of a world-class education sector. Zayed University proudly bears the name of the Founding Father of the UAE, the Late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan whose legacies continue to guide and inspire the nation. Established in 1998, Zayed University is one of the leading public universities in the UAE that has a rich tradition of academic excellence as well as regional and international recognition for its innovative approach to education. Complemented by internationally credentialed faculty and cutting-edge facilities and resources for teaching and research on two modern campuses located in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, graduate programmes are well-crafted in line with the evolving needs of the real world, helping graduate students develop specialised skills necessary for career advancement while contributing towards economic growth and a progressive environment.

Over the next 50 years, the UAE aims to create the best educational models and technologies in the world. This is in accordance with UAE Centennial 2071. Zayed University intends to play an integral role in this strategy. The UAE Centennial 2071 is based on four aspects: education, economy, government development, and community cohesion. The goal is for the UAE to be the best country in the world by 2071. The vision's objectives also include the development of education, with a focus on advanced technology and engineering, whilst instilling an Emirati moral value system in future generations.

With the UAE moving towards a 'digital-first' frontier, information technology has emerged as a dynamic discipline. The work of information technology professionals is fundamental for effective operations in today's knowledge-based society. The information technology scope includes the development and application of systems based on computing and information to enhance enterprise operations in business, education, government, and other sectors. In addition to this, certain fields are expected to boom including fintech, next-gen healthcare, classrooms of the future and smart cities energy, government, and mobility and tourism. As an outcome, knowledge workers will be highly coveted. Further, the investigation of cybercrime, the security of cyberspace and national information technology infrastructure will be more critical than ever before.

Graduate programme study options

Moving with these trends, the College of Technological Innovation, Zayed University offers globally recognised graduate programmes in information systems management, and information technology and cyber security.

Dr Hany El Kadi

Dean, College of Technological Innovation

Zayed University

Dr Hany El Kadi, Dean, College of Technological Innovation, Zayed University commented, "Our graduate programmes are designed to educate future leaders who will use their hands-on, experiential and managerial learning to advance technological innovation and grow the businesses that will transform the UAE and the region. Our state-of-the-art laboratory facilities are equipped with the same hardware and software tools used by industry professionals to support both graduate programmes. Our multicultural, research-active faculty members are highly qualified and experienced."

Master of Science in Information Systems Management

The College of Technological Innovation, Zayed University recently launched the Master of Science in Information Systems Management. The first cohort is due to commence in Fall 2021.

The programme offers a unique blend of career-oriented, industry-focused, and fast-paced curriculum that equips students with the skills needed to deploy cutting-edge technologies in digital transformation and information management. The multidisciplinary approach curriculum offers students the opportunity to acquire advanced skills and expertise in digital transformation, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, Blockchain, Big Data, business intelligence, and information management. This content will enable graduates to develop effective leadership and other valuable marketable skills for a successful career in the global marketplace.

It is expected that graduates will go on to become leaders in a diverse range of global industries. Examples of such industries include commerce, non-profit, and government sectors. Within these sectors, graduates will fill expert roles in digital transformation and information systems and specifically as data scientists, application analysts, business process analysts, systems specialists, business intelligence analysts, technical consultants, and information technology specialists. Additional employment opportunities will include the areas of artificial intelligence and data transformation. It is intended the programme will develop students to become a CIO (Chief Information Officer), CTO (Chief Technology Officer) or a CDO (Chief Digital Transformation Officer).

Master of Science in Information Technology (Cyber Security)

In 2008, the College of Technological Innovation, Zayed University launched the Master of Science in Information Technology (Cyber Security) programme with 29 participants. Since then, 257 students have graduated.

With today's demands for large digital footprints, organisations worldwide in virtually every industry are susceptible to increasingly elaborated and malicious cyber-attacks. The programme addresses these pressing threats by equipping students with the knowledge, skills and expertise to improve the level of network/internet security, database security, digital forensics, ethical hacking, information security management and cyber-criminal behaviour at both a national and international level. Dr El Kadi, commented, "The programme has established an excellent reputation, especially amongst digital forensics practitioners, both in the UAE and internationally."

Upon successful completion of the programme, graduates can find employment as information security experts in a variety of upper-level positions in organisations such as information security management, cyber security specialist, network/internet security specialist, digital forensic analyst and information security analyst. Additional employment opportunities include areas of secure web-based e-services, financial institutions, information security audit/consultancy firms and government organisations where national security needs are a priority.

Programme structure

The four-semester/30 credit-hour programmes are offered in English on Zayed University's campuses located in Abu Dhabi and Dubai by faculty renowned for their research portfolios and extensive industry experience. Course delivery is supported by computer laboratories with the best hardware and software platforms to provide students with first-hand experience in the application of industry-leading tools and techniques.

The curriculum of the Master of Science in Information Systems Management programme includes course electives that will give students the opportunity to delve deeper into areas of particular interest, and a research component designed to develop students into self-motivated and lifelong learners to be better equipped to maintain currency with a fast-evolving field.

Students in the Master of Science in Information Technology (Cyber Security) programme have the option to choose between a thesis and a non-thesis study track. In both tracks, students complete a set of security courses. In the thesis study track, students work on a research topic throughout two courses. Students choosing the thesis study track will gain essential research skills to support their potential academic careers. In the non-thesis study track, the two research courses are replaced with two courses focusing on the technical and management aspects of security. Students choosing the non-thesis study track will enrich their cyber security skills from the technical and management perspectives.

Take the next step to secure your career in a growing industry

The graduate programmes are ideal for job seekers with bachelor's degrees who want to enter the workforce after graduation. It is also designed for professionals who want to make a career change, use the degree for career advancement, enhance skills in their current positions or pursue a doctoral degree.

Admission is open to males and females of all nationalities. Applicants must have earned a four-year baccalaureate degree with a CGPA of 3.0 or higher from an accredited university and demonstrate sufficient English proficiency to manage a challenging, fast-paced programme.

Zayed University is committed to helping graduate students to afford their education by providing financial support including academic merit and alumni scholarships as well as corporate discounts. The ICT Fund offers scholarships to UAE citizens who want to pursue the Master of Science in Information Technology (Cyber Security) programme.

The application deadline for Fall 2021 is July 18.

To further your career development and success, please contact the College of Technological Innovation, Zayed University at +971-2-599-3605 or dgs.recruitment@zu.ac.ae.

Visit the website: www.zu.ac.ae