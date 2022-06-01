UAE: Emirates Mars Mission chief elected to UN committee

The aviation industry is among the fastest-growing sources of greenhouse gases
The Emirates Mars Mission chief has been elected Director of the UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space.
The UAE President and Vice-President have tweeted about their pride in the official's achievement.
The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, tweeted:
"Congratulations to Omran Sharaf, Project Director of the Emirates Mars Mission, on his election as Director of the UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space. The UAE continues to make notable contributions to the space sector and we wish Omran every success in his new role."
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said the country's youth has taken the UAE to space and beyond.
