South Korea: Two Indian Navy ships dock at Busan port

In an official release, it said that the vessels were scheduled to undertake professional and social interactions with the Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy

Indian naval ships Shivalik and Kamorta arrived at Busan, South Korea on November 21 for a port call.

In an official release, the Indian Navy said that the ships were scheduled to undertake professional and social interactions with the Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy, which would also include a maritime partnership exercise at sea.

Service level interactions between the two countries have been expanding with every passing year. ROK Navy participated in Exercise MILAN, conducted by the Indian Navy in March. The Indian Navy was also represented in the Submarine Rescue Exercise conducted by the South Korean Navy.

Recently, the ROK Navy Cruise Training Group came to Chennai in September on a goodwill visit. The Navy Chiefs of both sides exchanged notes on the sidelines of the West Pacific Naval Symposium (WPNS) at Japan as well.

The port calls are testament to the growing friendship between the two countries, as well as the fact that the navies of both countries were poised for enhanced cooperation.

The ships Shivalik and Kamorta are a (indigenously-developed multi-role) Guided Missile Stealth Frigate and an Anti-Submarine Corvette respectively.

They are under the Eastern Naval Command, and form part of the Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet based at Visakhapatnam.

The two ships are equipped with a versatile array of weapons and sensors, carry multi-role helicopters and represent the growth of India's warship-building capabilities.