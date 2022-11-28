Pakistan launches new anti-polio drive amidst spike in cases

The Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Institute of Cardiology is expected to benefit 12 million Pakistanis in the Balochistan province
Pakistani authorities launched a new nationwide anti-polio drive on Monday, amidst a spike in new cases among children, health officials said. It is the sixth such campaign this year and will last for five days, aiming to innoculate children under the age of 5 in high-risk areas.
The newest drive was aimed at Islamabad, as well as the high-risk districts in eastern Punjab and southwestern Baluchistan province. A similar campaign will be launched in the northwest, in the first week of December.
Since April, Pakistan has registered 20 new polio cases, and the outbreak has been seen as a blow to the efforts to eradicate the disease, which can cause severe paralysis in children.
Pakistan came close to eradicating polio last year, when only one case was reported.
Since then, new cases have been reported in the northwest, forcing the government to launch anti-polio drives in small intervals at high-risk areas across the country. The last such campaign was launched earlier this month.
Pakistan’s anti-polio campaigns are also supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation — which pledged $1.2 billion to the effort to end polio worldwide, just last month. The money will be used for the Global Polio Eradication Initiative’s strategy through 2026. The initiative is aimed at ending the polio virus in Pakistan and Afghanistan, the last two endemic countries, the foundation said last month.
