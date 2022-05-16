Pakistan arrests woman allegedly targeting Chinese workers

An April 26 attack by a female suicide bomber killed 3 Chinese teachers and their Pakistani driver

File

By AP Published: Mon 16 May 2022, 8:28 PM

Pakistani security forces acting on intelligence arrested a woman who was allegedly planning attacks on Chinese working on construction projects in the southwest, authorities said Monday.

The arrest was announced by the counter-terrorism department in Baluchistan province. In a statement, it said the woman is a member of The Baluchistan Liberation Army, a Baluchistan-based separatist group. The group claimed responsibility for an April 26 attack by a female suicide bomber who killed three Chinese teachers and their Pakistani driver at the University of Karachi.

Monday’s arrest came hours before Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in a telephone conversation with his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang conveyed his condolences over the April killings and promised maximum security for Chinese working in Pakistan.

ALSO READ:

Thousands of Chinese engineers, experts and labourers are working on projects launched in Pakistan in recent years for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which is part of China’s multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative.