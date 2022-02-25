Pakistan appoints first Hindu lieutenant colonel

Kelash Kumar hails from Thar district in Sindh province

Lt-Col Kelash Kumar.

By ANI Published: Fri 25 Feb 2022, 9:36 PM

The Pakistan Army has promoted a Hindu officer to the lieutenant colonel’s post, for the first time in its history, media reports said on Friday.

Kelash Kumar, who hails from Thar district in Sindh province, is a “brilliant officer”, the Pakistan Armed Forces’ media wing said in a statement.

Kumar is the first Hindu-Pakistani to be elevated to the position, Pakistan’s Saama News reported.

His rank was upgraded from major to lieutenant colonel.

ALSO READ:

Media reports said Kumar passed out from the Pakistan Military Academy. He was serving in the Pakistan army’s Medical corps.