Noor Mukadam murder case: Zahir Jaffer sentenced to death by Pakistan court

A sessions court in Pakistan's capital Islamabad on Thursday sentenced Zahir Jaffer to death for the murder of Noor Mukadam.
Additional Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani announced the verdict which was reserved on Tuesday following months of hearings, according to local media reports.
Zahir's parents, Zakir Jaffer andAsmat Adamjee, and other suspects were present in the court when the verdict was announced.
Meanwhile, the convict's household staff and co-accused in the case, Iftikhar and Jameel, were sentenced to 10 years in jail.
All other suspects, including Zahir's parents and TherapyWorks employees, were acquitted, Dawn.com reported.
Noor, daughter of former ambassador of Pakistan to South Korea and Kazakhstan Shaukat Mukadam, was found murdered at a residence in Sector F-7/4 on July 20.
