North Korea fires ballistic missile towards the sea again, say South Korean authorities

The launch — the latest in a recent series of weapons tests by the North — comes as Seoul wraps an annual military drill that Pyongyang views as a threat

Photo: AP

By AP Published: Fri 28 Oct 2022, 9:44 AM

South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters.

The country's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) says the launch occurred on Friday, but gave no further details, including how far the weapon flew.

The launch — the latest in a series of weapons tests by North Korea in recent weeks — comes as South Korea wraps an annual military drill that Pyongyang views as a rehearsal for further escalations.

