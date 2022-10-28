North Korea fires ballistic missile towards the sea again, say South Korean authorities

It was felt across a wide area of the main northern Luzon region, including in some parts of metropolitan Manila, which is more than 400km south of Abra
South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters.
The country's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) says the launch occurred on Friday, but gave no further details, including how far the weapon flew.
The launch — the latest in a series of weapons tests by North Korea in recent weeks — comes as South Korea wraps an annual military drill that Pyongyang views as a rehearsal for further escalations.
ALSO READ:
It was felt across a wide area of the main northern Luzon region, including in some parts of metropolitan Manila, which is more than 400km south of Abra
They can also serve food, extinguish fire, repair choked sewer line or water garden
PTI chairman says he's organising protest to press government to announce elections
He was shot dead when police opened fire on the vehicle he was travelling in as it drove through their roadblock without stopping
Around 10 million people were without power in 15 coastal districts, while schools were shut across the southern and southwestern regions
At least five people had been killed and officials say the casualties are likely to rise
The match was being broadcast live on Sunday evening in a local cinema hall
As a result, the government here has banned the bursting of firecrackers this year as well, with fines and jail terms in case of violations