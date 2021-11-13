Minibus hit by suspected bomb in Afghan capital

Explosion went off near a Taliban checkpoint

Taliban fighters stand guard at an entrance gate of the Sardar Mohammad Dawood Khan military hospital in Kabul on November 3, 2021, a day after an attack claimed by the Taliban's hardline rivals the Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K), in which at least 19 people were killed. - A Taliban military commander in Kabul, Hamdullah Mokhlis, was among the fighters killed when his men responded to an Islamic State attack on a hospital, officials said on October 3. (Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR / AFP)

Sat 13 Nov 2021

A minibus was hit by a suspected bomb near a Taliban checkpoint in Kabul Saturday, witnesses said, although details of any casualties were not immediately known.

The incident happened in Dasht-e Barchi, a Kabul suburb dominated by members of the mostly Hazara community, who for years have been the target of violence by the Islamic State group.

Since the Taliban returned to power on August 15, dozens of bombs have been set off in eastern Nangarhar province -- a hotbed of Islamic State activity -- but the capital Kabul has largely escaped such violence.

"I was in my car and an explosion happened in the vehicle in front of us," a witness told AFP.

"It was completely burnt."

He said the explosion went off near a Taliban checkpoint, and that gunfire could be heard immediately afterwards.

Further details were not immediately available.

The blast comes a day after at least three people were killed and 15 wounded by a bomb at a mosque Nangarhar.

That bombing -- for which no group has yet claimed responsibility -- underscores one of the many challenges facing the new Taliban regime in Afghanistan, with the UN warning the country is also on the brink of the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

In a statement, the Nangarhar governor's office said they had arrested two "perpetrators", but provided no other details.

"Further investigation into the incident is ongoing and more actions will be taken," it said.

While Kabul has largely been free of Islamic State activity since the Taliban takeover, in one recent attack IS fighters raided the city's National Military Hospital, killing at least 19 people and injuring more than 50.