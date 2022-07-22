India: Third case of monkeypox reported from Kerala

He complained of a stomach ache, following which the doctors diagnosed him with an infection
A 35-year-old man, who came to Kerala earlier this month, has tested positive for monkeypox, making him the third case of the virus from the country as well as the state.
Health Minister Veena George said the Malappuram native arrived in the southern state on July 6 and was undergoing treatment at the Manjeri Medical College there.
His health condition is stable, she added.
The minister also said all those who were in close contact with the patient are being closely monitored.
He complained of a stomach ache, following which the doctors diagnosed him with an infection
