India: Gen Rawat's demise great loss for both nations, US Secretary of State Blinken says

Gen. Rawat, his wife, and colleagues in a chopper crash in the Nilgiri Hills

AFP file photo

By ANI Published: Fri 10 Dec 2021, 9:53 AM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to express his condolences over the death of India’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Bipin Rawat, his wife, and colleagues in a chopper crash in the Nilgiri Hills.

He said that Gen. Rawat was a strong leader and advocate for India, and his passing is a great loss for both of our nations.

“Today I spoke with Indian Minister of External Affairs @DrSJaishankar to express my condolences for the tragic death of Gen. Bipin Rawat, his wife, and colleagues. Gen. Rawat was a strong leader and advocate for India, and his passing is a great loss for both of our nations,” tweeted Blinken.

The sad news was confirmed by Indian Air Force on Wednesday through their official Twitter handle that read, “With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident.”

The helicopter crashed around noon shortly after it took off from the Air Force base in Sulur, Coimbatore, for Wellington in the Nilgiri Hills. The General was heading to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course on Wednesday.

A veteran of counterinsurgency warfare, CDS Rawat served in the most difficult terrains including northern and eastern commands.

CDS Rawat was commissioned into the Indian Army in December 1978. He previously served as Chief of the Army Staff from January 2017 to December 2019.