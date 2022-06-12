India: Divers find grenade under Delhi flyover

The United States warns it will again push for United Nations sanctions if another test is conducted
A grenade was recovered under DND flyover in Delhi on Saturday.
According to Delhi Police, a grenade was found submerged in the Hindon canal under the DND flyover in the Mayur Vihar area on Saturday night. The grenade was found in an earthen pot by divers scouting the river bed for coins.
The National Security Guard (NSG) team rushed to the spot on information and diffused the grenade. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team also reached the spot for a thorough examination.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police registered Explosives Substance Act. The investigation is underway.
