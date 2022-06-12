India: Divers find grenade under Delhi flyover

Police investigation underway after National Security Guard rush to spot

By ANI Published: Sun 12 Jun 2022, 3:51 PM Last updated: Sun 12 Jun 2022, 4:00 PM

A grenade was recovered under DND flyover in Delhi on Saturday.

According to Delhi Police, a grenade was found submerged in the Hindon canal under the DND flyover in the Mayur Vihar area on Saturday night. The grenade was found in an earthen pot by divers scouting the river bed for coins.

The National Security Guard (NSG) team rushed to the spot on information and diffused the grenade. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team also reached the spot for a thorough examination.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police registered Explosives Substance Act. The investigation is underway.

