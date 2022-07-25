India contributes $2.5 million to aid Palestine refugees

The UNRWA was mandated to provide assistance and protection for about 5.6 million Palestinian refugees

India contributed $2.5 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

On Monday, Sunil Kumar, Director of the West Asia and North Africa Division of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, presented the cheque of $2.5 million to Karim Amer, the UNRWA Director of Partnerships of the Department of External Relations, in a signing ceremony at the UNRWA headquarters in East Jerusalem, an official statement from the UNRWA said.

Karim Amer expressed gratitude, and appreciated India for its continuous efforts towards the Palestinian refugees.

"This timely contribution is a strong demonstration of India's unwavering support to the work of UNRWA and commitment to the wellbeing of Palestine refugees. On behalf of UNRWA, I would like to express our deep appreciation for the Government of India for its continued funding to the Agency and its backing of Palestine refugees across the Middle East," he said.

During the ceremony, Harish Kumar, the Under-Secretary for West Asia and North Africa, Ministry of External Affairs, was also present.

India is a dedicated donor to UNRWA, having given $20 million in support of core UNRWA services to Palestine refugees across the Middle East, since 2018.

The UNRWA, which was established as a humanitarian agency in 1949, is fully funded through voluntary contributions and grants from donor countries.

The agency was mandated to provide assistance and protection for about 5.6 million Palestinian refugees registered in the West Bank, Gaza Strip, and refugee camps in Lebanon, Syria, and Jordan.

The UNRWA services for Palestinian refugees involve education, health care, relief, infrastructure, camp improvement, protection and microfinance.

In January, the UNRWA announced that it needed $1.6 billion from the international community in 2022, to be able to cover expenses, as well as to provide services and humanitarian development programs for Palestinian refugees.

