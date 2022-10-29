Halloween tragedy: Dozens in cardiac arrest, crushed in Seoul crowd surge

The Wire published screenshots of internal reports and emails it said it had accessed from sources within Instagram's parent organisation, to back up the report
South Korean officials say dozens of people were in cardiac arrest after being crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the capital Seoul.
Choi Cheon-sik, an official from the National Fire Agency, said around 100 people were reported as injured during the crowd surge Saturday night in the Itaewon leisure district. He did not give a specific number of the people being treated for cardiac arrest Sunday but said they were in the dozens.
Police said dozens of people are being given CPR on Itaewon streets while many others have been taken to nearby hospitals.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol issued a statement calling for officials to ensure swift treatment for those injured and review the safety of the festivity sites.
According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), District Magistrate and senior police officers were instructed to reach there and get relief work done soon
After a tribute to victims of terrorism, the discussions would be centred on the usage of 'new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes'
The launch — the latest in a recent series of weapons tests by the North — comes as Seoul wraps an annual military drill that Pyongyang views as a threat
The state weather office in Manila said that the terrible flash floods were partly caused by tropical storm Nalgae, far to the northeast
The precious metal worth over Rs10million was being carried in wax form
This special report looks into a British-era document that reveals how the Sunak clan lived in the small town of Gujranwala
More than 2,300 people have been killed in the junta's brutal crackdown on dissent after the coup, according to a local monitor