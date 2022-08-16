Chinese ship arrives in Sri Lanka despite India, US concerns

It has been allowed to dock on the condition that it will conduct no research in Sri Lankan waters

Image used for illustrative purposes only (Photo: AFP)

By AFP Published: Tue 16 Aug 2022, 7:33 AM

A Chinese research vessel entered Sri Lanka's Chinese-run southern port of Hambantota Tuesday, officials said, despite concerns from India and the United States.

The Yuan Wang 5 was allowed to dock on the condition it will not carry out any research while in Sri Lankan waters, port officials said following consultations with India, the United States and China.

ALSO READ: