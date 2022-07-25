China: Population expected to begin shrinking by 2025

'A sitting prime minister has been ousted through a conspiracy,' claims Imran Khan, who will be a candidate
China's population has slowed significantly, and is expected to begin shrinking ahead of 2025, the state-backed Global Times reported, citing a senior health official.
Birth data released late on Sunday showed that in 2021, the number of new births in several provinces was the lowest in decades.
The number of births in the central Hunan province fell below 500,000 for the first time in nearly 60 years, the Global Times said. Only China's southern Guangdong province has had more than 1 million new births, it added.
China is battling to reverse a rapid shrinkage in natural population growth, as many young people opt not to have children, due to factors such as high costs and work pressure.
China's population is expected to begin shrinking in 2021-2025, the Global Times said, citing Yang Wenzhuang, the Head of Population and Family Affairs at the National Health Commission.
A change in China’s laws last year to allow women to have three children has not helped, with many women saying that the change came too late, for they still faced insufficient job security and gender inequality.
ALSO READ:
'A sitting prime minister has been ousted through a conspiracy,' claims Imran Khan, who will be a candidate
The organisation calls to strengthen surveillance and public health measures
Pandesal made smaller as Ukraine crisis, weaker peso raises price of wheat and oil
Decision paves way for full hearings on allegations over crackdown on Rohingya minority
Man and his family held captive by human traffickers in Mexico
Seized 200 million rupees in cash from associate's house, says Enforcement Directorate
He managed to secure a win by a small margin
Marriyum Aurangzeb accuses ex-PM of trying to make country 'a Sri Lanka' during tenure