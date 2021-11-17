Blast hits oil pipeline in Iran, no casualties

Reuters file

By Reuters Published: Wed 17 Nov 2021, 1:06 PM

An oil pipeline in southern Iran exploded on Wednesday, Iran's state TV reported on Wednesday, citing ageing infrastructure as the reason for the blast.

"This accident did not lead to any casualties," a local official from the oil-rich province of Khuzestan told state media, adding that the fire had now been put out.

Small tremors were felt in the area following the explosion.