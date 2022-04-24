UAE

Reducing food wastage during Ramadan

We visit two eateries in Dubai that are donating excess food prepared for Iftar buffets to the underprivileged


Global accelerator Techstars to support talent in the region

Global accelerator Techstars to support talent in the region

Maëlle Gavet, CEO of Techstars, a global startup accelerator, founded her first business at sixteen and went on to start two other companies. She authored the widely-acclaimed book ‘Trampled by Unicorns’, ‘Big Tech’s Empathy Problem’ and ‘How to Fix it’. She recently visited the region to discuss her upcoming plans with Khaleej Times.

Videos4 days ago

KT Travel Safe: Mauritius Diary

KT Travel Safe: Mauritius Diary

In this KT travel safe, we are looking at Mauritius as a travel destination for your Eid or summer holidays considering the current Covid-19 protocols. We also focus on golf tourism with the return of the MCB Tour Championship.

Videos2 weeks ago

eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid review

eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid review

eufy's Roboac X8 Hybrid is a robot vacuum cleaner that offers premium features and keeps things simple. This is designed for people who primarily need a robotic vacuum cleaner and mop.

Videos3 weeks ago

Crash landing simulation brings teams together

Crash landing simulation brings teams together

A Dubai-based organisation, The Team Space, has partnered up with Dynamic Advanced Training group, an aircraft safety and training facility, to create a hyper-real simulation of turbulence on an airplane to bring teams together. But how does a ‘doomsday’ scenario actually translate to teams coming together, working with each other and strengthening their ties? Let's find out.

Videos3 weeks ago