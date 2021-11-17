Once in a lifetime opportunity

You only do an MBA once in your life – make sure you make the right choice

January 2022 presents the next opportunity to join one of the region’s top part-time MBA programmes - the Manchester Global Part-time MBA for working professionals.

The MBA is still the pre-eminent qualification for a management career in business and even a prerequisite in some sectors. Students choose to study for an MBA for a number of reasons, such as accelerating an existing career path or switching careers or even starting out on a more entrepreneurial pathway. Whatever the reason, people only study for an MBA once in their lives and so it is vital that they choose the right one.

MBA candidates have never had so much choice with an increasing range of options and many of them offer electives to personalise the study and overall experience. There are different formats, from full-time to executive MBAs, online and blended learning part-time MBA programmes. MBAs are becoming shorter and more intense and may offer opportunities to accelerate studies even further.

A top MBA is more than just a faculty-led academic course, it should be a life transforming experience and your fellow students are vitally important. They become part of your professional network during the programme and after graduation, as fellow alumni. This personal contact with faculty and student peers is central to the MBA experience.

“Every applicant has a personal career reason to join. Your career may have reached a plateau or you want to move from a technical to a managerial role and you need some training to get into higher management. Many candidates want to switch sectors or even countries, and then the MBA provides a reflective juncture to consider this, as well as building a professional network for life. For other more experienced students, it’s a great way to formalise years of experience. The blended learning MBA is a very demanding and transformational academic programme supported by networking events, online careers seminars, employability sessions, speaker events, and alumni networking. In these uncertain times, there’s no better time to start an MBA,” said Xavier Duran, Director of MBA Programmes at Alliance Manchester Business School.

The Manchester Global Part-time MBA is a two-year, faculty-led blended learning programme that offers as much face to face contact time as many full-time MBA programmes. This human connection is irreplaceable. The Global MBA produces creative, resilient and socially-responsibly graduates who will thrive in the technological age and it focuses on the business challenges leaders will face. Students can tailor courses and will learn to navigate uncertainty and confidently take on complex challenges, in this once-in-a-lifetime learning journey.

Randa Bessiso, Middle East Director, The University of Manchester

Rising aspirations The right MBA will transform your career and life

Applications to top MBA programmes rise in challenging times and we are seeing this, as working professionals review their career direction and future employability, and industries, companies and the workplace undergo dramatic transformation. Our aim is to help students develop sustainable and fulfilling careers and this means counselling candidates, supporting students, providing face to face learning and networking opportunities, and career services. You only get one chance to study for an MBA and finding the right fit is vital. Meet the student support team, faculty, current students and alumni to get a feel for the institution and its learning style. Choose the programme that best suits you and will help you transform your career.

Tim Shelton, Global Product Owner

“The Manchester Global MBA experience gave me the confidence to speak about contemporary business challenges, with thought provoking ideas and research, and the opportunity to apply these to real-world case studies and in my own company. It was a chance to collaborate with like-minded, motivated fellow students. It gets you thinking in new ways and it has set me up for success as my career develops.”