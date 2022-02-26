Joyalukkas receives accolade at Jewellery World Awards

John Paul Alukkas, managing director of International operations, Joyalukka, receiving an award from Nirupa Bhatt, consulting advisor GIA India.

Published: Sat 26 Feb 2022, 12:07 PM Last updated: Sat 26 Feb 2022, 12:27 PM

Jewellery retailer, Joyalukkas recently received the ‘Outstanding Enterprise of the Year’ award at the Jewellery World Awards (JWA) held in Dubai. John Paul Alukkas, managing director of International operations, Joyalukkas jewellery, received an award from Nirupa Bhatt, consulting advisor, GIA India. Alukkas said: “We dedicate this and every award we earn to our valued customers. They help us improve every day and be better than yesterday. Catering to customer needs perfectly and meeting their expectations will always be our key goal. I thank JWA for this honour and recognition.”

JWA Dubai 2022 is a regional edition of the prestigious Jewellery World Awards. It was organised by Dubai Jewellery Gem technology (JGT) and the Italian Exhibition Group to honour the individuals and companies from the rapidly growing jewellery and gemstone trade in the Middle East. The event was supported by the official partner DMCC (Dubai Multi Commodities Centre).