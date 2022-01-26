Always On The Move

Surender Singh Kandhari, Chairman and Founder, Al Dobowi Gorup

In four decades, Al Dobowi Group has expanded beyond tyre management to cover the needs of its client base

The Al Dobowi Group was formed in 1976 to address the needs of a growing tyre management and service industry in the Middle East.

Over the years, we have progressed beyond tyre management, expanding into other areas in our pursuit of providing our clients with all the solutions they need with regard to motion. This includes batteries for motive power and automotive batteries, oils and lubricants, conveyor belt systems and technical rubber products.

Al Dobowi is a globally renowned systems and solutions provider for tyre management, power storage, industrial rubber, material handling and fluid management industries. Since its establishment in 1976, the Al Dobowi group of companies have gradually built a significant presence in over 10 countries, employing over 2,000 people, functioning collectively as a unified corporate enterprise focused on excelling in the business of manufacturing and distribution.

We contract manufacture our tyres in some of the largest tyre plants in Asia, using our equipment and research and development. We are the largest battery manufacturer in the MENA region and provide both automotive and industrial solutions that power some of the world’s most diversified economic activities.

Eternity technologies

Leading industrial UAE manufacturer Eternity Technologies is one of the fastest growing industrial battery company in the world, offering a wide range of industrial batteries and services for material handling equipment such as electric forklifts and renewable energy storage such as off grid solar systems. Eternity Technologies operate from a unique global and regional state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, specialising in the manufacture and supply of industry-leading, high performance industrial batteries.

Founded in 2011 by Al Dobowi Group in Ras Al Khaimah, Eternity Technologies soon became a growing force in the manufacturing of lead acid batteries for the motive power battery market, supporting applications such as electric forklift trucks. In 2014, Eternity Technologies launched their full range of OPzV and OPzS batteries to serve the global standby power market. In 2020, the company further expanded its portfolio and manufacturing capabilities with the introduction of 6V and 12V gel blocs to serve light traction and standby renewable applications. To mark their 10-year anniversary in 2021, Eternity Technologies launched QUASAR, a new generation of Thin Tube Carbon Nano Motive Battery to serve demanding motive applications. QUASAR batteries offer longer running time, fast charging capabilities, longer lifespan and extreme performance in cold storage applications, predominately for the heavy-duty material handling market such as airport ground support.

The company now sells to over 100 countries worldwide and as well as having two major factories in the UAE, it has established partner businesses to enable regional distributorship in Germany, Spain, USA, Chile and South Africa, offering local cell assembly. With a wide range of products, including cells, batteries, blocs, chargers and accessories for the motive power, standby power and renewable energy market, Eternity Technologies is a rapidly growing force in the market. It plays an important role in solar energy storage and sustainability in the UAE and offers a truly circular economy, with over 80 per cent recycled materials being used in the manufacturing of new lead acid batteries. Eternity Technologies’ goal is to deliver the most reliable, sustainable and available industrial battery solutions in the market with 99 per cent recyclable products and to actively contribute in the UAE circular economy.

For more details about products from Eternity Technologies, visit the website www.eternitytechnologies.com