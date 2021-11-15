Abu Dhabi Art Fair to feature a line-up of 49 galleries from 19 countries

Lst year's guest curators Simon Njami and Rose Lejeune to bring new frameworks to the fair in physical format

Wam file photo

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 15 Nov 2021, 5:01 PM

The Abu Dhabi Art Fair will open to the public from Wednesday to Sunday at Manarat Al Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi, officials announced.

The fair returning in its physical form will feature a diverse line-up of 49 galleries from 19 countries, representing more than 190 artists from around the globe and presenting over 600 artworks .

This year’s edition will feature 14 new galleries joining from Colombia, France, Hong Kong, India, Iran, Italy, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Singapore, Spain, Turkey and the UAE, as well as a rich, curated experiences, including Kind of Blue, a curated sector for the art fair by Simon Njami; the Performing Arts Programme, curated by Rose Lejeune; and the Beyond: Emerging Artists programme, curated by Sam Bardaouil and Till Fellrath.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi ((DCT - Abu Dhabi) event organisers, said: “Gathering safely in-person for this 13th edition of Abu Dhabi Art in Manarat Al Saadiyat is a testament to the collective efforts of those across the arts and culture sector of Abu Dhabi and beyond. Guests, partners, exhibitors, curators and artists are joining us in Abu Dhabi, where a multinational talent and emerging artistic voices are given a crucial platform to contribute to a sustainable arts and culture ecosystem.”

Abu Dhabi Art has invited last year’s guest curators Simon Njami and Rose Lejeune to bring their new curatorial frameworks and research to Abu Dhabi Art in its physical format.

Dyala Nusseibeh, director, Abu Dhabi Art, said: “Abu Dhabi Art has officially opened with a near record number of 49 galleries presenting exceptional booths, which speaks of the thriving art community in the UAE. Returning galleries can’t wait to reconnect with members of the public and collectors in person once again and first-time exhibitors look forward to meeting all the supporters, visitors and patrons that shape the fair each year.”

Tickets for the 5-day fair are priced at Dh55 and can be purchased on the Abu Dhabi Art website: abudhabiart.ae. Entry is free for children below seven, students, People of Determination, and senior citizens.