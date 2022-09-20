Elton John to perform at the White House

His offer of talks comes after PTI once again threatened to dissolve assemblies of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provinces
Elton John is set to perform at the White House this week in a commemoration of his record-breaking career as the British superstar continues his marathon global farewell tour.
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host the "Rocket Man" singer for "A Night When Hope and History Rhyme" on the South Lawn on Friday, the White House announced.
The administration said the evening would celebrate the "unifying and healing power of music, commend the life and work of Sir Elton John, and honour the everyday history-makers in the audience."
Both Bidens will offer remarks at the event, the White House said.
The gig, which follows a performance last week by James Taylor, is part of a return of public events at the White House following the easing of Covid-19 curbs.
It comes after Biden stirred controversy last week in an interview in which he declared the pandemic over. Guests will nevertheless be required to get tested before attending, US media reported.
John, 75, was ranked the ranked the top solo artist in US chart history in Billboard's 2019 list of the "Greatest Artists of All Time", and third overall behind The Beatles and The Rolling Stones.
His "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour began in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in September 2018, and will have featured more than 300 gigs across the world before it wraps in Sweden in July next year.
