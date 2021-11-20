Nigeria: Seven children drown as boat capsizes

Girls were aged between 10 and 12

By AFP Published: Sat 20 Nov 2021, 3:43 PM

Seven girls drowned after a boat they were rowing across a river in northern Nigeria’s Jigawa state capsized, police said on Friday.

Ten girls, aged between 10 and 12, were heading home late at night after a religious ceremony marking the birth of Mohammed, Lawan Shiisu, police spokesman in Jigawa said in a statement.

“Three of them were rescued while seven others... reportedly died,” Shiisu said.

The girls, who were anxious to get home at 12:15am decided to row a boat they found at the bank of the river on their own without a skipper, Shiisu said.