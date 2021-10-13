Year of the 50th
50 days to go for 50th National Day: UAE leaders share inspiring message

Sahim Salim/Dubai
Filed on October 13, 2021
The UAE will mark its Golden Jubilee on December 2, 2021.

With just 50 days remaining for the UAE to turn 50, the country’s leaders have posted inspirational messages.

The UAE will mark 50 years of its Union on December 2, 2021.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to Twitter to say that the country’s “Emirates and hearts” are united.

“The people of the UAE are united under one flag,” he declared.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, said the UAE is approaching this historic milestone “with pride in our country’s achievements, gratitude to all contributors to the building of the nation, and shared optimism for the promising future that lies ahead of us”.




