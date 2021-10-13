50 days to go for 50th National Day: UAE leaders share inspiring message
The UAE will mark its Golden Jubilee on December 2, 2021.
With just 50 days remaining for the UAE to turn 50, the country’s leaders have posted inspirational messages.
The UAE will mark 50 years of its Union on December 2, 2021.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to Twitter to say that the country’s “Emirates and hearts” are united.
“The people of the UAE are united under one flag,” he declared.
… .. .. .. ..— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) October 13, 2021
ALSO READ:
Decent life for generations to come our greatest priority: Sheikh Khailfa
UAE's 'Principles of the 50' to guide country in new era
The UAE: An exponential country for the exponential age
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, said the UAE is approaching this historic milestone “with pride in our country’s achievements, gratitude to all contributors to the building of the nation, and shared optimism for the promising future that lies ahead of us”.
In fifty days, our beloved country will celebrate its 50th UAE National Day. We approach this historic milestone with pride in our country’s achievements, gratitude to all contributors to the building of the nation, & shared optimism for the promising future that lies ahead of us— (@MohamedBinZayed) October 13, 2021
-
Year of the 50th
50 days to 50th National Day: UAE leaders'...
The UAE will mark its Golden Jubilee on December 2, 2021. READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
Dubai: This expat once paid Dh2,000 annual rent...
Shaukat Ali Rana has lived in the UAE since 1968, back when it was... READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
Expat of 44 years recalls Dubai’s journey...
Dubai was a drastically different city four decades ago — and... READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
Watch: Etihad treats passengers to live concert...
A talented musician played the violin, guitar, keyboard and oud. READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Emirates plane with Expo livery to fly over Shk...
Public encouraged to take photos, videos of the flypast that'll take... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in UAE: Rapid PCR tests at 6 Abu Dhabi...
Applicants can get the test results within five hours. READ MORE
-
Cricket
T20 World Cup: India's Prasar Bharati to air...
Millions of South Asians living in the Gulf are expected to tune in... READ MORE
-
Aviation
India allows domestic airlines to fly at full...
Ministry of Civil Aviation's order allowing 100% capacity utilisation ... READ MORE
Crime and Courts
UAE: Man on trial for selling honey; here's why
12 October 2021
MENA
UAE is a country and home for everyone: Sheikh Mohammed
12 October 2021
News
Flying out of Abu Dhabi? Brace for airport rush next week
12 October 2021
Americas
Southwest cancels hundreds more flights; passengers stranded
12 October 2021
News
Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh290-billion budget till 2026