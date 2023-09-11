Watch: Videos capture the moment when earthquake struck Morocco

The 6.8-magnitude earthquake that struck the North African country killed over 2,100 people

People look at debris from the earthquake in Marrakech, Morocco, on September 9, 2023, in this screen grab taken from a video. (Reuters)

by Trends Desk Published: Mon 11 Sep 2023, 4:28 PM Last updated: Mon 11 Sep 2023, 4:30 PM

Rescue operations are underway in Morocco to find survivors of the 6.8-magnitude earthquake that struck the North African country on September 8, killing over 2,100 people and causing widespread damage. Several videos have surfaced online that captured the moment when strong tremors were felt across central Morocco as residents panicked.

In a video, shared on X, formerly Twitter, a wedding gets interrupted in the city of Marrakech due to the devastating earthquake. It shows a person singing at the wedding venue when suddenly the ground starts to shake, causing the guests to rush out a doorway.

Another CCTV footage, shared on X, shows a man escaping a building collapse. The man is seen running through a narrow lane when the earthquake strikes. As he tries to flee, the building behind him collapses resulting in debris and dust clouds all around.

One clip captured the panic that ensued as the quake hit Morocco in the evening. It shows people running for their lives as parts of buildings fall off.

Teams from Spain and Britain have reached Morocco to help rescue those stuck under the debris after the earthquake. Many survivors have been rendered homeless after their homes were destroyed or were no longer safe to live in.

According to Reuters, the quake caused damage to buildings in Marrakech old city, which is a World Heritage Site. The 12th-century Tinmel Mosque, located in the High Atlas mountains, closer to the epicentre, was also damaged, the report added.

The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) of the UAE has been providing humanitarian aid to the survivors of the earthquake in Morocco. The aid relief program includes providing essential supplies like blankets, food, tents, medical stuff and hygiene kits. The emergency room of the ERC is also working to assess the humanitarian condition in the quake-ravaged country.

