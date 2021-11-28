US Fashion designer Virgil Abloh, 41, dies of cancer

Virgil Abloh was the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

By Web Desk Published: Sun 28 Nov 2021, 11:48 PM

Top US fashion designer Virgil Abloh, the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection, has died of cancer aged 41, the fashion and luxury house’s French owners LVMH announced on Sunday.

“We are all shocked by this terrible news. Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, but also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom,” LVMH chief executive Bernard Arnault said in a statement.

He is survived by wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh.

His family wrote on his Instagram handle: "For over two years, Virgil valiantly battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma. He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture."