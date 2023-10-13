Rival mountaineers, attempting world record, die climbing Shishapangma

Anna Gutu and Gina Marie Rzucidlo were scaling the mountain when avalanches struck at 25,000 and 26,000 feet

Mount Shishapangma is seen from Baiku Lake in Xigaze, Tibet. — AP

Published: Fri 13 Oct 2023, 6:22 PM

Two mountaineers competing to be the first American woman to summit the world's 14 tallest mountains have died at the last hurdle. Anna Gutu and Gina Marie Rzucidlo were scaling Mount Shishapangma when avalanches struck at 25,000 and 26,000 feet, according to media reports.

At least 52 climbers from the US, UK, Japan, Italy, and other countries were attempting to conquer Shishapangma, the world's 14th tallest peak. It is the only mountain above 8,000 metres (26,000 feet) situated entirely in Tibet.

Gutu and her Nepalese guide were confirmed dead on Saturday, October 7, reported The Telegraph.

Rzucidlo, 45, initially reported missing, was later confirmed dead along with her guide in a heartbreaking Facebook post by her family.

"Through tear-filled eyes and with an enormous hole in my heart, I type this post that I never thought I would have to make," her sister Christy Rzucidlo wrote. "The Rzucidlo family wants to share that Chinese authorities have declared my sister Gina and her Sherpa Tenjen Lama as deceased."

"China has halted all activity on Mount Shishapangma due to unsafe snow conditions and has closed the mountain for the season. Requests for search by helicopter from Nepal have been declined by the Chinese government. We have been told the search for their bodies may resume in the spring once weather conditions are favourable," the post read.

Record-breaking climber Nirmal Purja paid tribute to Gutu in an Instagram post. He wrote: “My Dear Anna. Your talent was an inspiration to see. Your legacy will always be as one of the strongest and best mountaineers – You shine bright over the peaks.”

He added: “We were on the same mountain on the same summit push — I’m sorry I couldn’t save you. Thank you for being my sister, and my friend. I will always remember you, Anna, words can’t even describe how I feel. The phrase ‘missing you’ isn’t enough, now you are part of my life, and you will live in my memories as long as I live.

"You had a wonderful positive impact on the Nepalese community – you donated to give kids a better education at Khumjung Secondary School, and raised thousands to help Guide Yukta’s village school in Laprak – your legacy is talent and kindness. My heartfelt condolences to your loved ones."

Team Elite Exped, in a statement, said that “Anna – our beloved, funny, happy, amazing star — lifted us all with her great sense of humour and kind and inspirational heart”.

“Rest in peace our loved ones, we miss you and are honoured we get to say we knew and loved you. We send our love to all the families, friends and supporters of all those involved in this sad incident – our thoughts are with you all."

Rzucidlo’s climbing companion Tenjen Sherpa and Norwegian climber Kristin Harila earlier this year set a record, climbing the world’s 14 tallest peaks in the fastest time. The duo completed the challenge in 92 days, with K2 in Pakistan being their last summit.

